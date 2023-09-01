Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'113 -0.1%  SPI 14'635 -0.2%  Dow 34'722 -0.5%  DAX 15'945 0.0%  Euro 0.9566 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4'313 0.4%  Gold 1'948 0.4%  Bitcoin 22'918 0.1%  Dollar 0.8802 -0.4%  Öl 87.9 1.2% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Tesla11448018DocMorris4261528Zurich Insurance1107539Relief Therapeutics125112599NVIDIA994529Santhera Pharmaceuticals127602882Idorsia36346343Holcim1221405Stadler Rail217818
Top News
Jobwachstum in den USA im August höher als erwartet - Arbeitslosenquote gestiegen
SAP-Aktie wenig verändert: SAP findet neuen KI-Chef bei Microsoft
Bitcoin-Vorläufer: Das sind die Ursprünge von Blockchain und Proof-of-Work-Verfahren
Walgreens-Aktie vorbörslich in Rot: Walgreens muss neuen Chef suchen
UBS-Aktie gibt nach: Expertengruppe sieht gesetzlichen Reformbedarf nach dem CS-Debakel
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus
Falkenstein Nebenwerte Aktie [Valor: 1560578 / ISIN: DE0005752307]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
01.09.2023 15:04:53

EQS-DD: Falkenstein Nebenwerte AG: Share Asset Management GmbH, buy

Falkenstein Nebenwerte
4.32 EUR 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

01.09.2023 / 15:04 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: Share Asset Management GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Christoph
Last name(s): Schäfers
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Falkenstein Nebenwerte AG

b) LEI
5299005XK669JFMSH369 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005752307

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
3.56 EUR 89000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
3.5600 EUR 89000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
31/08/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


01.09.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Falkenstein Nebenwerte AG
Brook 1
20457 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.falkenstein-ag.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




85575  01.09.2023 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1717459&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Falkenstein Nebenwerte AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten