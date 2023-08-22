Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Zweites Quartal 2023: In diese zehn Aktien investierte Carl Icahn
"Das Finanzsystem ist kaputt": Ex-Credit Suisse-Topmanager Lenny Fischer rechnet mit Bankenbranche ab
Ausblick: Peloton legt Quartalsergebnis vor
Ausblick: NVIDIA öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Rezessionsängste schrumpfen: So könnte es bis zum Jahresende für den US-Aktienmarkt im S&P 500 weitergehen
Exasol Aktie [Valor: 47180404 / ISIN: DE000A0LR9G9]
22.08.2023 19:33:08

EQS-DD: EXASOL AG: PEN GmbH, buy

Exasol
2.70 EUR 0.00%
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

22.08.2023 / 19:32 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: PEN GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Petra
Last name(s): Neureither
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
EXASOL AG

b) LEI
529900ZPF6KHG6O3GY79 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0LR9G9

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)








Price(s) Volume(s)
2.6250 EUR 4310.2500 EUR
2.6450 EUR 1788.0200 EUR
2.6350 EUR 1839.2300 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
2.6318 EUR 7937.5000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
21/08/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: CBOE EUROPE EQUITIES - EUROPEAN EQUITIES (NL)
MIC: CCXE


22.08.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: EXASOL AG
Neumeyerstraße 22-26
90411 Nuremberg
Germany
Internet: www.exasol.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




85365  22.08.2023 CET/CEST



Nachrichten zu Exasol

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Exasol 2.70 0.00%

