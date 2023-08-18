Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Exasol Aktie [Valor: 47180404 / ISIN: DE000A0LR9G9]
18.08.2023 11:25:51

EQS-DD: EXASOL AG: PEN GmbH, buy

Exasol
2.56 EUR -2.11%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

18.08.2023 / 11:24 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: PEN GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Petra
Last name(s): Neureither
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
EXASOL AG

b) LEI
529900ZPF6KHG6O3GY79 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0LR9G9

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
































Price(s) Volume(s)
2.6200 EUR 24635.8600 EUR
2.6950 EUR 17221.0500 EUR
2.7000 EUR 8100.0000 EUR
2.7000 EUR 2581.2000 EUR
2.7000 EUR 8982.9000 EUR
2.7000 EUR 1125.9000 EUR
2.7000 EUR 567.0000 EUR
2.7000 EUR 567.0000 EUR
2.7000 EUR 5634.9000 EUR
2.7000 EUR 3780.0000 EUR
2.7000 EUR 37.8000 EUR
2.7000 EUR 3375.0000 EUR
2.7000 EUR 186.3000 EUR
2.6950 EUR 9497.1800 EUR
2.7000 EUR 20906.1000 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
2.6800 EUR 107198.1900 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
18/08/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


18.08.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: EXASOL AG
Neumeyerstraße 22-26
90411 Nuremberg
Germany
Internet: www.exasol.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




85279  18.08.2023 CET/CEST



