Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'194 0.4%  SPI 14'569 0.3%  Dow 37'293 0.1%  DAX 16'567 0.8%  Euro 0.9441 0.3%  EStoxx50 4'453 1.1%  Gold 2'021 0.7%  Bitcoin 36'090 -2.3%  Dollar 0.8688 0.5%  Öl 79.1 1.2% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Meyer Burger10850379Roche1203204Novartis1200526Sandoz124359842Nestlé3886335Richemont21048333On113454047Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Stadler Rail217818Lonza1384101DocMorris4261528NVIDIA994529Swiss Life1485278
Top News
Suchstatistik 2023: Dieser Schweizer CEO hat Google-Nutzer am meisten interessiert
Analyst hält Tesla-Aktie für "masslos überbewertet" - und erwartet Kurssturz
EON SE-Analyse: Overweight-Bewertung von Barclays Capital für EON SE-Aktie
Experten: Für den Bitcoin geht es 2024 bergauf - womöglich bis auf 500'000 US-Dollar
NASDAQ 100-Handel aktuell: NASDAQ 100 bewegt sich am Mittag im Plus
Suche...
Jetzt traden!
EVOTEC Aktie [Valor: 505433 / ISIN: DE0005664809]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
18.01.2024 19:08:08

EQS-DD: Evotec SE: Dr. Werner Lanthaler, Purchase of shares by exercising stock options (Share Performance Plan)

finanzen.net zero EVOTEC-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

EVOTEC
16.93 CHF 3.83%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

18.01.2024 / 19:07 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Werner
Last name(s): Lanthaler

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Evotec SE

b) LEI
529900F9KI6OYITO9B12 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005664809

b) Nature of the transaction




Purchase of shares by exercising stock options (Share Performance Plan)
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
14.76 EUR 131792.04 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
14.76 EUR 131792.04 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
15/01/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


18.01.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Evotec SE
Manfred Eigen Campus / Essener Bogen 7
22419 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.evotec.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




88995  18.01.2024 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1818317&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu EVOTEC SE

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu EVOTEC SE

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
07:54 EVOTEC Outperform RBC Capital Markets
15.01.24 EVOTEC Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
11.01.24 EVOTEC Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
08.01.24 EVOTEC Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
05.01.24 EVOTEC Hold Deutsche Bank AG
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Bitcoin Spot ETF | BX Swiss TV

Die US-Börsenaufsicht SEC hat erstmals Bitcoin-ETFs zugelassen. Diese können direkt in die Kryptowährung investieren.
Ein Meilenstein für Kryptowährungen?
Heute zu Gast Bernhard Wenger, Head of Northern Europe bei 21Shares.
Im Gespräch mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, gibt Bernhard Wenger weiter einen Einblick in die Entwicklung des Bitcoin-Marktes und weitere Kryptowährungen wie Solana und Ethereum.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Bitcoin Spot ETF | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

12:00 Julius Bär: 18.40% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf DocMorris AG
11:38 Gold: Will 2024 be a Breakout Year on Rate Cut Hopes?
10:54 Börse Aktuell – Ein zarter Hauch von Erholung
09:36 Bitcoin Spot ETF | BX Swiss TV
09:23 SMI mit neuem Jahrestief
09:10 Marktüberblick: Munich Re gesucht
09:05 UBS KeyInvest: Cyber Security – Vorsicht Datendiebstahl!/Geberit – Erhöhte Prognose erfüllt
08:01 Handel mit Emissionsrechten bleibt ein wichtiges Thema für den Klimaschutz
16.01.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.20% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Nestlé, Novartis, Sika
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'624.59 19.64 F9SSMU
Short 11'868.20 13.82 2VSSMU
Short 12'317.95 8.89 5DSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'193.78 18.01.2024 17:30:00
Long 10'724.05 19.30 SSQMSU
Long 10'468.76 13.65 SSOMWU
Long 10'026.84 8.89 SYSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Aktien in diesem Artikel

EVOTEC SE 26.96 0.97% EVOTEC SE

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Meyer Burger-Aktie mit gewaltigem Kursrutsch: Meyer Burger ewartet operativen Verlust - Neues Geld benötigt
BYD-Aktie: Tesla-Rivale BYD steht offenbar vor einer Übernahme des brasilianischen Lithium-Giganten Sigma Lithium
Experten: Für den Bitcoin geht es 2024 bergauf - womöglich bis auf 500'000 US-Dollar
BASF-Aktie im Plus: Deutsches Bundeswirtschaftsministerium will Verkauf von Wintershall Dea wohl eingehend prüfen
Dämpfer für Zinssenkungsfantasien: US-Börsen schliessen schwächer -- SMI beendet Handel nach neuem Jahrestief in Rot -- DAX letztendlich im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mit Verlusten
Roche-Aktie gibt dennoch etwas nach: Roche erhält von EU-Kommission Zulassung für subkutane Krebstherapie
Das Jahr der KI: Analyst sieht diese Aktien im Rennen um die Technologische Revolution vorn
UBS-Aktie trotzdem schwach: Offenbar Freispruch im Geldwäsche-Prozess gegen ehemaligen CS-Berater Lescaudron
Plug Power-Aktie wieder im Sinkflug: Plug Power will sich am Kapitalmarkt frisches Geld beschaffen
Stadler-Aktie dennoch im Minus: Bestellung von Bahnbetreiber Ferrovie della Calabria

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit