EQS-DD: Evotec SE: Dr. Cord Dohrmann, Purchase of shares by exercising stock options (Share Performance Plan)



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



20.01.2023 / 16:50 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: Dr. First name: Cord Last name(s): Dohrmann





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Evotec SE

b) LEI

529900F9KI6OYITO9B12

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE0005664809





b) Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares by exercising stock options (Share Performance Plan)



Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



17.9445 EUR 110412.51 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



17.9445 EUR 110412.51 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

19/01/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





