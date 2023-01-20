SMI 11'288 0.3%  SPI 14'500 0.4%  Dow 33'102 0.2%  DAX 15'011 0.6%  Euro 0.9976 0.5%  EStoxx50 4'114 0.5%  Gold 1'926 -0.3%  Bitcoin 19'455 0.8%  Dollar 0.9208 0.5%  Öl 86.2 -0.2% 
20.01.2023 16:49:03

EQS-DD: Evotec SE: Dr. Cord Dohrmann, Exercise against cash settlement (Share Performance Plan)

EVOTEC
18.20 CHF 14.28%
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

20.01.2023 / 16:48 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Cord
Last name(s): Dohrmann

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Evotec SE

b) LEI
529900F9KI6OYITO9B12 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005664809

b) Nature of the transaction




Exercise against cash settlement (Share Performance Plan)
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
17.9445 EUR 165627.74 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
17.9445 EUR 165627.74 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
19/01/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


20.01.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Evotec SE
Manfred Eigen Campus / Essener Bogen 7
22419 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.evotec.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




80555  20.01.2023 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1540427&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

