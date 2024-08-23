|
23.08.2024 14:44:16
EQS-DD: Evotec SE: Dr. Christian Wojczewski, buy
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
23.08.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Evotec SE
|Manfred Eigen Campus / Essener Bogen 7
|22419 Hamburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.evotec.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
93821 23.08.2024 CET/CEST
Nachrichten zu EVOTEC SE
|
14:44
|EQS-DD: Evotec SE: Dr. Christian Wojczewski, buy (EQS Group)
|
14:44
|EQS-DD: Evotec SE: Dr. Christian Wojczewski, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
12:26
|MDAX aktuell: MDAX mittags in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.ch)
|
09:28
|Angespannte Stimmung in Frankfurt: TecDAX verliert zum Handelsstart (finanzen.ch)
|
22.08.24
|EQS-DD: Evotec SE: Dr. Craig Johnstone, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
22.08.24
|EQS-DD: Evotec SE: Dr. Craig Johnstone, buy (EQS Group)
|
21.08.24
|Börse Frankfurt in Grün: MDAX zum Ende des Mittwochshandels freundlich (finanzen.ch)
|
21.08.24
|Handel in Frankfurt: TecDAX letztendlich mit Kursplus (finanzen.ch)