EVOTEC Aktie [Valor: 505433 / ISIN: DE0005664809]
EQS-DD: Evotec SE: Dr. Christian Wojczewski, buy

EVOTEC
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

23.08.2024 / 14:43 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Christian
Last name(s): Wojczewski

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Evotec SE

b) LEI
529900F9KI6OYITO9B12 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005664809

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
5.664597 EUR 113291.94 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
5.664597 EUR 113291.94 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
23/08/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: TRADEGATE
MIC: TGAT


23.08.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Evotec SE
Manfred Eigen Campus / Essener Bogen 7
22419 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.evotec.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




93821  23.08.2024 CET/CEST



