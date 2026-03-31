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Evonik Aktie 18699457 / DE000EVNK013

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31.03.2026 10:21:11

EQS-DD: Evonik Industries AG: Dr. Claudine Mollenkopf, buy

Evonik
15.41 CHF 0.49%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

31.03.2026 / 10:19 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Claudine
Last name(s): Mollenkopf

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Evonik Industries AG

b) LEI
41GUOJQTALQHLF39XJ34 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000EVNK013

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
16.50 EUR 10,725.00 EUR
16.50 EUR 10,725.00 EUR
16.48 EUR 10,712.00 EUR
16.48 EUR 10,712.00 EUR
16.46 EUR 10,699.00 EUR
16.46 EUR 10,699.00 EUR
16.47 EUR 8,235.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
16.479 EUR 72,507.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
30/03/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


31.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: Evonik Industries AG
Rellinghauser Strasse 1-11
45128 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.evonik.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




104068  31.03.2026 CET/CEST





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Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

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