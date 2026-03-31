Evonik Aktie 18699457 / DE000EVNK013
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31.03.2026 10:21:11
EQS-DD: Evonik Industries AG: Dr. Claudine Mollenkopf, buy
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
31.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Evonik Industries AG
|Rellinghauser Strasse 1-11
|45128 Essen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.evonik.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
104068 31.03.2026 CET/CEST
Nachrichten zu Evonik AG
|
10:27
|EQS-DD: Evonik Industries AG: Dr. Claudine Mollenkopf, buy (EQS Group)
|
10:27
|EQS-DD: Evonik Industries AG: Dr. Claudine Mollenkopf, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
10:21
|EQS-DD: Evonik Industries AG: Dr. Claudine Mollenkopf, buy (EQS Group)
|
10:21
|EQS-DD: Evonik Industries AG: Dr. Claudine Mollenkopf, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
10:16
|EQS-DD: Evonik Industries AG: Dr. Cornelius Baur, buy (EQS Group)
|
10:16
|EQS-DD: Evonik Industries AG: Dr. Cornelius Baur, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
27.03.26
|Verluste in Frankfurt: MDAX schlussendlich schwächer (finanzen.ch)
|
27.03.26
|Zurückhaltung in Frankfurt: MDAX zeigt sich leichter (finanzen.ch)
Analysen zu Evonik AG
|26.03.26
|Evonik Neutral
|UBS AG
|25.03.26
|Evonik Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.03.26
|Evonik Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|24.03.26
|Evonik Halten
|DZ BANK
|24.03.26
|Evonik Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|26.03.26
|Evonik Neutral
|UBS AG
|25.03.26
|Evonik Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.03.26
|Evonik Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|24.03.26
|Evonik Halten
|DZ BANK
|24.03.26
|Evonik Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|24.03.26
|Evonik Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|19.03.26
|Evonik Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|10.02.26
|Evonik Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|04.11.25
|Evonik Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.09.25
|Evonik Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.03.26
|Evonik Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12.02.26
|Evonik Sell
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|05.02.26
|Evonik Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|05.02.26
|Evonik Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.01.26
|Evonik Sell
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|26.03.26
|Evonik Neutral
|UBS AG
|25.03.26
|Evonik Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.03.26
|Evonik Halten
|DZ BANK
|24.03.26
|Evonik Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|04.03.26
|Evonik Neutral
|UBS AG
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