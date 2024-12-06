EQS-DD: Ernst Russ AG: Joseph Schuchmann, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



06.12.2024 / 11:25 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Joseph Last name(s): Schuchmann





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Ernst Russ AG

b) LEI

529900MP0OZ3LL80MX76

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A161077





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



5.86 EUR 15347.34 EUR



6.1 EUR 10370.00 EUR



6.1 EUR 32940.00 EUR



6.2 EUR 46636.40 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



6.1072 EUR 105293.7400 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

04/12/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Name: Hanseatic Stock Exchange Hamburg MIC: XHAM





