Ernst Russ Aktie [Valor: 30376429 / ISIN: DE000A161077]
06.12.2024 11:26:12

EQS-DD: Ernst Russ AG: Joseph Schuchmann, buy

Ernst Russ
5.80 EUR 1.75%
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

06.12.2024 / 11:25 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Joseph
Last name(s): Schuchmann

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Ernst Russ AG

b) LEI
529900MP0OZ3LL80MX76 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A161077

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)










Price(s) Volume(s)
5.86 EUR 15347.34 EUR
6.1 EUR 10370.00 EUR
6.1 EUR 32940.00 EUR
6.2 EUR 46636.40 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
6.1072 EUR 105293.7400 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
04/12/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Hanseatic Stock Exchange Hamburg
MIC: XHAM


06.12.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Ernst Russ AG
Elbchaussee 370
22609 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.ernst-russ.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




95735  06.12.2024 CET/CEST





