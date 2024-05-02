EQS-DD: EQS-DD: PIERER Mobility AG english
02.05.2024 / 17:52 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Name and legal form:
|Pierer Bajaj AG
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Person closely associated with:
|Title:
|Dipl. Ing.
|First name:
|Stefan
|Last name(s):
|Pierer
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
|b)
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|PIERER Mobility AG
|b)
|LEI
|5299008TBI1EUJJSWP89
|
|4
|Details of the transaction(s):
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|AT0000KTMI02
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition
|c)
|Price(s) and Volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|37.74 EUR
|40,000 units
|d)
|Aggregated price
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|37.74 EUR
|40,000 units
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2024-05-02; UTC +2
|f)
|Place of the transaction
| Outside a trading venue
02.05.2024 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PIERER Mobility AG
|Edisonstrasse 1
|4600 Wels
|Austria
|Internet:
|www.pierermobility.com
|Valorennummer (Schweiz): 41860974
Wertpapierkürzel: PKTM
Bloomberg: PKTM SW; PKTM AV
Reuters: PKTM.S; PKTM.VI
