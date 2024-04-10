EQS-DD: EQS-DD: PIERER Mobility AG english

Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Pierer Mobility Aktie [Valor: 41860974 / ISIN: AT0000KTMI02]
10.04.2024 17:03:54

EQS-DD: PIERER Mobility AG english

Pierer Mobility
49.56 CHF -34.60%
EQS-DD: PIERER Mobility AG english

10.04.2024 / 17:03 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
  1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated  
  a) Name  
    Title: Mag. MBA  
  First name: Viktor  
  Last name(s): Sigl  
  2 Reason for the notification  
  a) Position/status  
    Position: Member of the Executive Board of PIERER Mobility AG  
   
   
  b) Initial notification  
  3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor  
  a) Name PIERER Mobility AG  
   
  b) LEI 5299008TBI1EUJJSWP89  
   
   
  4 Details of the transaction(s)  
  a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code  
    Type: Share  
    ISIN: AT0000KTMI02  
  b) Nature of the transaction Disposal  
   
   
   
  c) Price(s) and Volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)  
  44.79 EUR 13,000 units   
           
           
  d) Aggregated price Price Aggregated volume  
  44.79 EUR 13,000 units   
   
  e) Date of the transaction 2024-04-08; UTC +2  
   
  f) Place of the transaction  Outside a trading venue  
           

10.04.2024 CET/CEST















Language: English
Company: PIERER Mobility AG
Edisonstrasse 1
4600 Wels
Austria
Internet: www.pierermobility.com

Valorennummer (Schweiz): 41860974 Wertpapierkürzel: PKTM Bloomberg: PKTM SW; PKTM AV Reuters: PKTM.S; PKTM.VI


 
End of News EQS News Service




90937  10.04.2024 CET/CEST



