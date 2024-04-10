EQS-DD: EQS-DD: PIERER Mobility AG english



10.04.2024 / 16:57 CET/CEST

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Name and legal form: Pierer Bajaj AG 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Person closely associated with: Title: Dipl. Ing. First name: Stefan Last name(s): Pierer Position: Member of the managing body b) Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name PIERER Mobility AG b) LEI 5299008TBI1EUJJSWP89 4 Details of the transaction(s): a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code Type: Share ISIN: AT0000KTMI02 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition c) Price(s) and Volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 44.79 EUR 13,000 units 44.79 EUR 13,000 units d) Aggregated price Price Aggregated volume 44.79 EUR 26,000 units e) Date of the transaction 2024-04-08; UTC +2 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

