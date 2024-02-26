Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Pierer Mobility Aktie [Valor: 41860974 / ISIN: AT0000KTMI02]
26.02.2024 19:06:03

EQS-DD: EQS-DD: PIERER Mobility AG english

EQS-DD: PIERER Mobility AG english

26.02.2024 / 19:05 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
  1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
  a) Name
    Name and legal form: Pierer Bajaj AG
  2 Reason for the notification
  a) Position/status
    Person closely associated with:
  Title: Dipl. Ing.
  First name: Stefan
  Last name(s): Pierer
  Position: Member of the managing body
  b) Initial notification
  3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
  a) Name PIERER Mobility AG
 
  b) LEI 5299008TBI1EUJJSWP89
 
 
  4 Details of the transaction(s):
  a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
    Type: Share
    ISIN: AT0000KTMI02
  b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition
 
 
 
  c) Price(s) and Volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
  46.30 CHF 8,300 units
         
         
  d) Aggregated price Price Aggregated volume
  46.30 CHF 8,300 units
 
  e) Date of the transaction 2024-02-23; UTC +1
 
  f) Place of the transaction  Outside a trading venue
 
         

26.02.2024 CET/CEST















Language: English
Company: PIERER Mobility AG
Edisonstrasse 1
4600 Wels
Austria
Internet: www.pierermobility.com

Valorennummer (Schweiz): 41860974 Wertpapierkürzel: PKTM Bloomberg: PKTM SW; PKTM AV Reuters: PKTM.S; PKTM.VI


 
End of News EQS News Service




89879  26.02.2024 CET/CEST



