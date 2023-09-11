Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Pierer Mobility Aktie [Valor: 41860974 / ISIN: AT0000KTMI02]
11.09.2023 18:17:51

EQS-DD: EQS-DD: PIERER Mobility AG english

Pierer Mobility
75.79 CHF -5.30%
EQS-DD: PIERER Mobility AG english

11.09.2023 / 18:17 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
  1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated  
  a) Name  
    Name and legal form: Pierer Konzerngesellschaft mbH  
  2 Reason for the notification  
  a) Position/status  
    Person closely associated with:  
  Title: Dipl. Ing.  
  First name: Stefan  
  Last name(s): Pierer  
  Position: Member of the managing body  
  b) Initial notification  
  3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor  
  a) Name PIERER Mobility AG  
   
  b) LEI 5299008TBI1EUJJSWP89  
   
   
  4 Details of the transaction(s):  
  a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code  
    Type: Share  
    ISIN: AT0000KTMI02  
  b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition  
   
   
   
  c) Price(s) and Volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)  
  72.50 CHF  12,000 units  
           
  d) Aggregated price Price Aggregated volume  
  72.50 CHF  12,000 units  
   
  e) Date of the transaction 2023-09-07; UTC +2  
   
  f) Place of the transaction  Outside a trading venue  
   
           

11.09.2023 CET/CEST















Language: English
Company: PIERER Mobility AG
Edisonstrasse 1
4600 Wels
Austria
Internet: www.pierermobility.com

Valorennummer (Schweiz): 41860974 Wertpapierkürzel: PMAG, Bloomberg: PMAG SE Reuters: PMAG.S


 
End of News EQS News Service




85745  11.09.2023 CET/CEST



