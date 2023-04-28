Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'439 0.7%  SPI 15'074 0.7%  Dow 33'946 0.4%  DAX 15'905 0.7%  Euro 0.9830 -0.3%  EStoxx50 4'358 0.0%  Gold 1'993 0.3%  Bitcoin 25'996 -1.3%  Dollar 0.8907 -0.4%  Öl 79.2 1.2% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
KI-Entwicklung macht Google-Chef Sorgen: Gesellschaft nicht darauf vorbereitet
Colgate-Palmolive-Aktie deutlich höher: Colgate-Palmolive mit mehr Umsatz
Amazon mit Umsatz und Ergebnis über den Erwartungen - Amazon-Aktie im Minus
Montana-Tech-Tochter Varta senkt Gewinn- und Umsatzziel - Varta-Aktie deutlich tiefer
Zurich Insurance-Aktie in Grün: Zurich verbessert Solvenzquote deutlich
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Novartis1200526Credit Suisse1213853Nestlé3886335Zurich Insurance1107539Meyer Burger10850379Tesla11448018Swiss Re12688156Luzerner Kantonalbank1169360Amazon645156Holcim1221405Swiss Life1485278Zur Rose4261528Idorsia36346343
Suche...
ETF-Sparplan

Pierer Mobility Aktie [Valor: 41860974 / ISIN: AT0000KTMI02]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
28.04.2023 17:05:47

EQS-DD: EQS-DD: PIERER Mobility AG english

Pierer Mobility
80.03 CHF 18.65%
Kaufen Verkaufen



EQS-DD: PIERER Mobility AG english

28.04.2023 / 17:04 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
  1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated  
  a) Name  
    Name and legal form: Pierer Konzerngesellschaft mbH  
  2 Reason for Thea notification  
  a) Position/status  
    Person closely associated with:  
  Title: Dipl. Ing.  
  First name: Stefan  
  Last name(s): Pierer  
  Position: Member of the managing body  
  b) Initial notification  
  3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor  
  a) Name PIERER Mobility AG  
   
  b) LEI 5299008TBI1EUJJSWP89  
   
   
  4 Details of the transaction(s):  
  a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code  
    Type: Share  
    ISIN: AT0000KTMI02  
  b) Nature of the transaction Disposal  
   
   
   
  c) Price(s) and Volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)  
  74.00 CHF 100,000 Units  
      74.00 CHF 153,634 Units  
  d) Aggregated price Price Aggregated volume  
  74.00 CHF 253,634 Units  
   
  e) Date of the transaction 2023-04-28; UTC +2  
   
  f) Place of the transaction  Outside a trading venue  
   
           

28.04.2023 CET/CEST















Language: English
Company: PIERER Mobility AG
Edisonstrasse 1
4600 Wels
Austria
Internet: www.pierermobility.com

Valorennummer (Schweiz): 41860974 Wertpapierkürzel: PMAG, Bloomberg: PMAG SE Reuters: PMAG.S


 
End of News EQS News Service




82851  28.04.2023 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1621043&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Pierer Mobility (ex KTM Industries)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten