EQS-DD: EQS-DD: PIERER Mobility AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Name and legal form: Pierer Bajaj AG

2 Reason for Thea notification

a) Position/status

Person closely associated with:

Title: Dipl. Ing.

First name: Stefan

Last name(s): Pierer

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name PIERER Mobility AG

b) LEI 5299008TBI1EUJJSWP89

4 Details of the transaction(s):

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share

ISIN: AT0000KTMI02

b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition

c) Price(s) and Volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)

78.90 CHF 11,000 units

d) Aggregated price Price Aggregated volume

78.90 CHF 11,000 units

e) Date of the transaction 2023-03-28; UTC +2