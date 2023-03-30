SMI 11'032 0.6%  SPI 14'442 0.7%  Dow 32'725 0.0%  DAX 15'522 1.3%  Euro 0.9965 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'285 1.3%  Gold 1'982 0.9%  Bitcoin 25'693 -1.3%  Dollar 0.9140 -0.5%  Öl 79.4 1.4% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Bitcoin profitiert von Bankenbeben - Optimale Absicherung gegen Bankenrisiko?
Galenica-Aktie gefragt: Galenica und Shop Apotheke gründen gemeinsam neue Online-Apotheke für die Schweiz
Credit Suisse-Aktie stärker: Mehrere Anträge an Generalversammlung zurückgezogen
UBS-Aktie steigt: Auch die UBS hat die Sparzinsen angehoben
Nestlé-Aktie leichter: Buitoni-Pizza-Fabrik im französischen Caudry wird geschlossen
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis

Pierer Mobility Aktie [Valor: 41860974 / ISIN: AT0000KTMI02]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
30.03.2023 18:28:46

EQS-DD: EQS-DD: PIERER Mobility AG english

Pierer Mobility
80.03 CHF 18.65%
Kaufen Verkaufen



EQS-DD: PIERER Mobility AG english

30.03.2023 / 18:27 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
  1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated  
  a) Name  
    Name and legal form: Pierer Bajaj AG  
  2 Reason for Thea notification  
  a) Position/status  
    Person closely associated with:  
  Title: Dipl. Ing.  
  First name: Stefan  
  Last name(s): Pierer  
  Position: Member of the managing body  
  b) Initial notification  
  3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor  
  a) Name PIERER Mobility AG  
   
  b) LEI 5299008TBI1EUJJSWP89  
   
   
  4 Details of the transaction(s):  
  a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code  
    Type: Share  
    ISIN: AT0000KTMI02  
  b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition  
   
   
   
  c) Price(s) and Volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)  
  78.90 CHF 11,000 units  
           
           
  d) Aggregated price Price Aggregated volume  
  78.90 CHF 11,000 units  
   
  e) Date of the transaction 2023-03-28; UTC +2  
   
  f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue  
   
           

30.03.2023 CET/CEST















Language: English
Company: PIERER Mobility AG
Edisonstrasse 1
4600 Wels
Austria
Internet: www.pierermobility.com

Valorennummer (Schweiz): 41860974 Wertpapierkürzel: PMAG, Bloomberg: PMAG SE Reuters: PMAG.S


 
End of News EQS News Service




82161  30.03.2023 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1597551&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Pierer Mobility (ex KTM Industries)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten