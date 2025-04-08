EQS-DD: Energiekontor AG: Darius Oliver Kianzad, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



08.04.2025 / 08:43 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Darius Oliver Last name(s): Kianzad





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Energiekontor AG

b) LEI

529900MCVP6QF0PTPQ72

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE0005313506





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



40.50 EUR 10,125.00 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



40.5000 EUR 10,125.0000 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

04/04/2025; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: Hamburg Stock Exchange - Lang & Schwarz Exchange MIC: HAML





