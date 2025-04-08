Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
08.04.2025 08:44:23

EQS-DD: Energiekontor AG: Darius Oliver Kianzad, buy

Energiekontor
55.37 CHF 21.21%
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

08.04.2025 / 08:43 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Darius Oliver
Last name(s): Kianzad

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Energiekontor AG

b) LEI
529900MCVP6QF0PTPQ72 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005313506

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
40.50 EUR 10,125.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
40.5000 EUR 10,125.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
04/04/2025; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Hamburg Stock Exchange - Lang & Schwarz Exchange
MIC: HAML


08.04.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Energiekontor AG
Mary-Somerville-Straße 5
28359 Bremen
Germany
Internet: www.energiekontor.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




97946  08.04.2025 CET/CEST