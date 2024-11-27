EQS-DD: ENCAVIS AG: Christine Scheel, Sale by acceptance of the voluntary public takeover offer of ELBE BIDCO AG after fulfillment of the closing conditions.

Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’644 0.1%  SPI 15’522 0.2%  Dow 44’825 -0.1%  DAX 19’262 -0.2%  Euro 0.9317 0.2%  EStoxx50 4’733 -0.6%  Gold 2’640 0.3%  Bitcoin 84’125 3.2%  Dollar 0.8808 -0.7%  Öl 72.4 -0.8% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Roche1203204Pierer Mobility41860974Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156NVIDIA994529Zurich Insurance1107539
Top News
Schwacher Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ 100 verbucht Verluste
Handel in New York: S&P 500 am Mittwochmittag leichter
NASDAQ-Handel NASDAQ Composite präsentiert sich am Mittag schwächer
Schwacher Wochentag in New York: Dow Jones verliert am Mittwochmittag
Schwacher Handel in Frankfurt: DAX verliert zum Handelsende
Suche...

ENCAVIS Aktie [Valor: 923850 / ISIN: DE0006095003]
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Top-Partner CFD-Broker

Plus500
  • Keine Kommissionen, enge Spreads
  • Hebel- und Long/Short-Trading, fortgeschrittene Analysetools, kostenlose Echtzeitkurse etc.
  • CFD-Trading auf Aktien, Indizes, Krypto, Rohstoffe und Devisen
Direkt zu Plus500 CFD service. Ihr Kapital unterliegt einem Risiko.

Premium-Partner

IG Bank
  • Ein weltweit führender CFD-Anbieter*, FINMA-reguliert
  • Über 17'000 Märkte: Indizes, Devisen, Rohstoffe, Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Optionen und mehr
  • Erweiterte Handelszeiten und Wochenendhandel
  • Schweizer Kundenserviceteam, mit Büros in Genf und Zürich
*Die IG Gruppe ist grösster Anbieter nach Umsatz (veröffentlichter Geschäftsbericht 2022)
Direkt zur IG Bank Verluste können Einlagen übersteigen.
Saxo Bank
  • Lizenzierte Schweizer Bank (FINMA)
  • Keine Depotgebühren bei aktivierter Wertpapierleihe
  • Aktien, ETFs, Optionen, FX, CFDs, Futures, Rohstoffe, Bonds, Mutual Funds - auf einer Plattform
  • Gratis Expertenanalysen und Trading-Signale
  • Saxo Deal: Rückerstattung der Courtagen bis CHF 200 während 90 Tagen
Direkt zur Saxo Bank
Werbung
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
27.11.2024 18:04:12

EQS-DD: ENCAVIS AG: Christine Scheel, Sale by acceptance of the voluntary public takeover offer of ELBE BIDCO AG after fulfillment of the closing conditions.

ENCAVIS
16.34 CHF -2.93%
Kaufen / Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

27.11.2024 / 18:03 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Christine
Last name(s): Scheel

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
ENCAVIS AG

b) LEI
391200ECRGNL09Y2KJ67 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006095003

b) Nature of the transaction


Sale by acceptance of the voluntary public takeover offer of ELBE BIDCO AG after fulfillment of the closing conditions.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
17.50 EUR 62720.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
17.5000 EUR 62720.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
22/11/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


27.11.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: ENCAVIS AG
Große Elbstraße 59
22767 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: https://www.encavis.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




95601  27.11.2024 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2039873&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Nachrichten zu ENCAVIS AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
ENCAVIS-Aktie kaum bewegt: KKR-Konsortium holt sich deutliche Mehrheit an ENCAVIS Baldiger Börsenabschied Ein Konsortium unter der Führung des Investors KKR hat sich die überwiegende Mehrheit am Wind- und Solarparkbetreiber ENCAVIS gesichert.
18:12
 EQS-DD: ENCAVIS AG: Testorp Real Estate GmbH, Sale by acceptance of the voluntary public takeover offer of ELBE BIDCO AG after fulfillment of the closing conditions. (EQS Group)
18:12
 EQS-DD: ENCAVIS AG: Testorp Real Estate GmbH, Verkauf durch Annahme des freiwilligen öffentlichen Übernahmeangebots der ELBE BIDCO AG nach Eintritt der Vollzugsbedingungen. (EQS Group)
18:04
 EQS-DD: ENCAVIS AG: Christine Scheel, Sale by acceptance of the voluntary public takeover offer of ELBE BIDCO AG after fulfillment of the closing conditions. (EQS Group)
18:04
 EQS-DD: ENCAVIS AG: Christine Scheel, Verkauf durch Annahme des freiwilligen öffentlichen Übernahmeangebots der ELBE BIDCO AG nach Eintritt der Vollzugsbedingungen. (EQS Group)
17:55
 EQS-DD: ENCAVIS AG: Dr. Rolf Martin Schmitz, Sale by acceptance of the voluntary public takeover offer of ELBE BIDCO AG after fulfillment of the closing conditions. (EQS Group)
17:55
 EQS-DD: ENCAVIS AG: Dr. Rolf Martin Schmitz, Verkauf durch Annahme des freiwilligen öffentlichen Übernahmeangebots der ELBE BIDCO AG nach Eintritt der Vollzugsbedingungen. (EQS Group)
26.11.24
 EQS-DD: ENCAVIS AG: Mario Schirru, Sale by acceptance of the voluntary public takeover offer of ELBE BIDCO AG after fulfillment of the closing conditions (EQS Group)
26.11.24
 EQS-DD: ENCAVIS AG: Mario Schirru, Verkauf durch Annahme des freiwilligen öffentlichen Übernahmeangebots der ELBE BIDCO AG nach Eintritt der Vollzugsbedingungen. (EQS Group)
mehr Nachrichten