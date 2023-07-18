Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Enapter Aktie [Valor: 52662162 / ISIN: DE000A255G02]
18.07.2023 13:20:02

EQS-DD: Enapter AG: BluGreen Company Limited, Transfer of 162,269 shares in the issuer as a result of an exchange for shares in BluGreen Limited, Hong Kong, following the occurrence of the ...

Enapter
11.80 EUR -2.48%
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

18.07.2023 / 13:19 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: BluGreen Company Limited

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title: Mr.
First name: Sebastian-Justus
Last name(s): Schmidt
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Enapter AG

b) LEI
391200JIZN9JYP440O07 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A255G02

b) Nature of the transaction


Transfer of 162,269 shares in the issuer as a result of an exchange for shares in BluGreen Limited, Hong Kong, following the occurrence of the relevant condition for the execution in rem

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
17/07/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


18.07.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Enapter AG
Reinhardtstr. 35
10117 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.enapterag.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




84713  18.07.2023 CET/CEST



