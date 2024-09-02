|
02.09.2024 13:34:26
EQS-DD: Elmos Semiconductor SE: Dr. Burkhard von Spreckelsen, Allocation of 1,661 shares as part of remuneration (own shares of the issuer). This is a share-based remuneration with an automatic ...
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
02.09.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Elmos Semiconductor SE
|Heinrich-Hertz-Str. 1
|44227 Dortmund
|Germany
|Internet:
|http://www.elmos.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
93997 02.09.2024 CET/CEST
Nachrichten zu Elmos Semiconductor
Analysen zu Elmos Semiconductor
|28.08.24
|Elmos Semiconductor Buy
|Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
|02.08.24
|Elmos Semiconductor Buy
|Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
|02.08.24
|Elmos Semiconductor Buy
|Warburg Research
|01.08.24
|Elmos Semiconductor Buy
|Warburg Research
|15.07.24
|Elmos Semiconductor Buy
|Warburg Research
