02.02.2023 19:10:46

EQS-DD: Einhell Germany AG: KA-INVEST GmbH, Mr. Kroiss has instructed a bank within a scope of a standing order to purchase 150 preference shares of Einhell Germany AG every Thursday. If the ...

Einhell Germany
140.80 CHF 17.73%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

02.02.2023 / 19:10 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: KA-INVEST GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Andreas
Last name(s): Kroiss
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Einhell Germany AG

b) LEI
529900WKT7CENGR4UW29 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005654933

b) Nature of the transaction


Mr. Kroiss has instructed a bank within a scope of a standing order to purchase 150 preference shares of Einhell Germany AG every Thursday. If the relevant Thursday is not a Xetra trading day, the order must be executed on the next stock exchange trading day, which is also a bank working day of the executing bank. Depending on the order situation, the order can be executed in partial executions, also over several days. The standing order is valid from February 08, 2023 to February 01, 2024. The purchase is part of the obligation arising from his Management Board service contract to buy Einhell preferred shares in the financial year equivalent to the net amount of 3% of the Einhell Group's profit before taxes. A sale of these shares during the existing Mangagement Board mandate is not permitted.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
01/02/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA FFT
MIC: XETR


02.02.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Einhell Germany AG
Wiesenweg 22
94405 Landau/Isar
Germany
Internet: www.einhell.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




80751  02.02.2023 CET/CEST



