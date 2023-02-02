|
02.02.2023 19:10:46
EQS-DD: Einhell Germany AG: KA-INVEST GmbH, Mr. Kroiss has instructed a bank within a scope of a standing order to purchase 150 preference shares of Einhell Germany AG every Thursday. If the ...
Einhell Germany
140.80 CHF 17.73%
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
Anzeige
Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles
02.02.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Einhell Germany AG
|Wiesenweg 22
|94405 Landau/Isar
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.einhell.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
80751 02.02.2023 CET/CEST
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu Einhell Germany AG
|
19:10
|EQS-DD: Einhell Germany AG: KA-INVEST GmbH, Mr. Kroiss has instructed a bank within a scope of a standing order to purchase 150 preference shares of Einhell Germany AG every Thursday. If the ... (EQS Group)
|
27.01.23
|EQS-DD: Einhell Germany AG: KA-INVEST GmbH, buy (EQS Group)
|
27.01.23
|EQS-DD: Einhell Germany AG: KA-INVEST GmbH, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
23.01.23
|EQS-Adhoc: Einhell Germany AG: Vorläufige Geschäftszahlen / Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2023 (EQS Group)
|
23.01.23
|EQS-Adhoc: Einhell Germany AG: Preliminary business figures for 2022 / Forecast for the 2023 financial year (EQS Group)
|
23.01.23
|EQS-DD: Einhell Germany AG: KA-INVEST GmbH, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
23.01.23
|EQS-DD: Einhell Germany AG: KA-INVEST GmbH, buy (EQS Group)
|
13.01.23
|EQS-DD: Einhell Germany AG: KA-INVEST GmbH, Kauf (EQS Group)