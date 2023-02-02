EQS-DD: Einhell Germany AG: KA-INVEST GmbH, Mr. Kroiss has instructed a bank within a scope of a standing order to purchase 150 preference shares of Einhell Germany AG every Thursday. If the ...



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



02.02.2023 / 19:10 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Name and legal form: KA-INVEST GmbH





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Andreas Last name(s): Kroiss Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Einhell Germany AG

b) LEI

529900WKT7CENGR4UW29

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE0005654933





b) Nature of the transaction

Mr. Kroiss has instructed a bank within a scope of a standing order to purchase 150 preference shares of Einhell Germany AG every Thursday. If the relevant Thursday is not a Xetra trading day, the order must be executed on the next stock exchange trading day, which is also a bank working day of the executing bank. Depending on the order situation, the order can be executed in partial executions, also over several days. The standing order is valid from February 08, 2023 to February 01, 2024. The purchase is part of the obligation arising from his Management Board service contract to buy Einhell preferred shares in the financial year equivalent to the net amount of 3% of the Einhell Group's profit before taxes. A sale of these shares during the existing Mangagement Board mandate is not permitted.





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



not numberable not numberable





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



not numberable not numberable





e) Date of the transaction

01/02/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Name: XETRA FFT MIC: XETR





