Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’676 -0.4%  SPI 15’329 -0.3%  Dow 38’729 -0.5%  DAX 17’937 0.0%  Euro 0.9623 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’986 -0.1%  Gold 2’160 -0.1%  Bitcoin 60’553 -4.1%  Dollar 0.8837 0.0%  Öl 85.3 0.2% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Sandoz124359842Swiss Re12688156Swisscom874251Meyer Burger10850379Swiss Life1485278Zurich Insurance1107539NVIDIA994529Holcim1221405Tempest Therapeutics112360292DocMorris4261528Lonza1384101
Top News
Warum die Zulassung von Ethereum-Spot-ETFs noch auf sich warten lassen könnte
KW 11: So performten die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Rettungsversuch für NYCB: Investorengruppe um Steven Mnuchin schnürt Milliardenpaket
Nach Idorsia: Fidelity baut Beteiligung an ams-OSRAM aus - wieder ein schneller Gewinn in Sicht?
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

E.ON Aktie [Valor: 4334819 / ISIN: DE000ENAG999]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
15.03.2024 19:14:49

EQS-DD: E.ON SE: Andreas Schmitz, buy

finanzen.net zero E.ON-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

E.ON
12.34 CHF -1.16%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

15.03.2024 / 19:13 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Andreas
Last name(s): Schmitz

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
E.ON SE

b) LEI
Q9MAIUP40P25UFBFG033 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
ISIN: DE000HS3QQK5

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
11.6700 EUR 99195.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
11.6700 EUR 99195.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
14/03/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Stuttgart
MIC: XSTU


15.03.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: E.ON SE
Brüsseler Platz 1
45131 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.eon.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




90271  15.03.2024 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1860231&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu E.ON SE

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten