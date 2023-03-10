|
10.03.2023 22:47:47
EQS-DD: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Ms. Elizabeth Radigan, Disposal of 1,073 common shares on behalf of Ms. Radigan to Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated in order to provide for the taxes required ...
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
10.03.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
|50 Executive Pkwy, P.O. Box 2520
|44236 Hudson, OH
|United States
|Internet:
|www.dieboldnixdorf.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
81507 10.03.2023 CET/CEST
|10.03.23
|Schroders: Schneiden Small Caps oder Large Caps bei Rezessionen besser ab?
|07.03.23
|Schroders: ESG: Die Herausforderungen überstehen
|06.03.23
|Schroders: Infografik: Wie funktioniert Private Equity?
