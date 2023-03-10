EQS-DD: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Mr. Olaf Heyden, Disposal of 28,223 common shares on behalf of Mr. Heyden to Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated in order to provide for the taxes required to be ...



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



10.03.2023 / 22:31 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: Mr. First name: Olaf Last name(s): Heyden





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

b) LEI

549300XZK6EWDBAZSY16

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: US2536511031





b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal of 28,223 common shares on behalf of Mr. Heyden to Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated in order to provide for the taxes required to be withheld by Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated in connection with the receipt of common shares under a so-called Restricted Stock Unit Agreement in connection with Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporateds 2017 Equity and Performance Incentive Plan. Consummation of an agreement entered into on March 8, 2022; no subsequent actions were taken by Mr. Heyden with respect to the disposal of the common shares.



Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



3.21 USD 90595.83 USD





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



3.21 USD 90595.83 USD





e) Date of the transaction

08/03/2023; UTC5

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





