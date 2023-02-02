SMI 11'188 -0.1%  SPI 14'468 0.3%  Dow 33'965 -0.4%  DAX 15'509 2.2%  Euro 0.9963 -0.3%  EStoxx50 4'241 1.7%  Gold 1'915 -1.8%  Bitcoin 21'890 1.7%  Dollar 0.9126 0.4%  Öl 82.9 -0.2% 
02.02.2023 19:01:42

EQS-DD: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Mr. Octavio Marquez, Disposal of 2,067 common shares on behalf of Mr. Marquez to Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated in order to provide for the taxes required to ...

Diebold Nixdorf
1.76 CHF -58.52%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

02.02.2023 / 19:01 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Mr.
First name: Octavio
Last name(s): Marquez

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: President and CEO

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

b) LEI
549300XZK6EWDBAZSY16 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: US2536511031

b) Nature of the transaction


Disposal of 2,067 common shares on behalf of Mr. Marquez to Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated in order to provide for the taxes required to be withheld by Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated in connection with the receipt of common shares under a so-called Restricted Stock Unit Agreement in connection with Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporateds 2017 Equity and Performance Incentive Plan. Consummation of an agreement entered into on January 30, 2020; no subsequent actions were taken by Mr. Marquez with respect to the disposal of the common shares.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
2.30 USD 4754.10 USD

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
2.30 USD 4754.10 USD

e) Date of the transaction
30/01/2023; UTC5

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


02.02.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
50 Executive Pkwy, P.O. Box 2520
44236 Hudson, OH
United States
Internet: www.dieboldnixdorf.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




80761  02.02.2023 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1550711&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

