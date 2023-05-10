Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Diebold Nixdorf Aktie [Valor: 925002 / ISIN: US2536511031]
10.05.2023 20:49:59

EQS-DD: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Mr. Kent M. Stahl, Receipt of 30,928 common shares for no consideration as deferred remuneration upon expiration of a restricted period under a so-called ...

Diebold Nixdorf
0.79 CHF -19.96%
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

10.05.2023 / 20:49 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Mr.
First name: Kent M.
Last name(s): Stahl

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the Board of Directors

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

b) LEI
549300XZK6EWDBAZSY16 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: US2536511031

b) Nature of the transaction




Receipt of 30,928 common shares for no consideration as deferred remuneration upon expiration of a restricted period under a so-called Restricted Stock Unit Agreement in connection with Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporateds 2017 Equity and Performance Incentive Plan. Consummation of an agreement entered into on May 6, 2022; no subsequent actions were taken by Mr. Stahl with respect to the receipt of the common shares.
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
06/05/2023; UTC5

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


10.05.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
50 Executive Pkwy, P.O. Box 2520
44236 Hudson, OH
United States
Internet: www.dieboldnixdorf.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




83109  10.05.2023 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1629893&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

