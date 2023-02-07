SMI 11'234 -0.4%  SPI 14'483 -0.5%  Dow 34'157 0.8%  DAX 15'321 -0.2%  Euro 0.9892 -0.7%  EStoxx50 4'209 0.1%  Gold 1'872 0.1%  Bitcoin 21'374 1.2%  Dollar 0.9220 -0.6%  Öl 84.1 3.3% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Ausblick: Société Générale legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor
Startup-Hype: In diesem Land entwickeln sich Startups besonders stark
Ausblick: Under Armour gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt
Barmittelbestände bei Investoren steigen - Was das für den Aktienmarkt bedeuten könnte
VW-Aktie nachbörslich rot: VW verfehlt 2022 Ziel bei Netto-Cashflow
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis
Diebold Nixdorf Aktie [Valor: 925002 / ISIN: US2536511031]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
07.02.2023 23:29:40

EQS-DD: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Mr. Jonathan B. Leiken, Receipt of 8,371 common shares for no consideration as deferred remuneration upon expiration of a restricted period under a ...

Diebold Nixdorf
1.76 CHF -58.52%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

07.02.2023 / 23:29 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Mr.
First name: Jonathan B.
Last name(s): Leiken

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

b) LEI
549300XZK6EWDBAZSY16 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: US2536511031

b) Nature of the transaction


Receipt of 8,371 common shares for no consideration as deferred remuneration upon expiration of a restricted period under a so-called Restricted Stock Unit Agreement in connection with Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporateds 2017 Equity and Performance Incentive Plan. Consummation of an agreement entered into on February 5, 2021; no subsequent actions were taken by Mr. Leiken with respect to the receipt of the common shares.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
05/02/2023; UTC5

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


07.02.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
50 Executive Pkwy, P.O. Box 2520
44236 Hudson, OH
United States
Internet: www.dieboldnixdorf.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




80851  07.02.2023 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1554271&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Diebold Nixdorf Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
23:41
 EQS-DD: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Mr. Octavio Marquez, Receipt of 9,715 common shares for no consideration as deferred remuneration upon expiration of a restricted period under a so-called ... (EQS Group)
23:34
 EQS-DD: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Mr. Jonathan B. Leiken, Disposal of 2,688 common shares on behalf of Mr. Leiken to Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated in order to provide for the taxes required ... (EQS Group)
23:29
 EQS-DD: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Mr. Jonathan B. Leiken, Receipt of 8,371 common shares for no consideration as deferred remuneration upon expiration of a restricted period under a ... (EQS Group)
23:23
 EQS-DD: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Mr. Olaf Heyden, Disposal of 6,209 common shares on behalf of Mr. Heyden to Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated in order to provide for the taxes required to be ... (EQS Group)
23:15
 EQS-DD: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Mr. Olaf Heyden, Receipt of 13,076 common shares for no consideration as deferred remuneration upon expiration of a restricted period under a so-called ... (EQS Group)
23:05
 EQS-DD: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Mr. David Caldwell, Disposal of 3,478 common shares on behalf of Mr. Caldwell to Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated in order to provide for the taxes required to ... (EQS Group)
22:59
 EQS-DD: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Mr. David Caldwell, Receipt of 6,497 common shares for no consideration as deferred remuneration upon expiration of a restricted period under a so-called ... (EQS Group)
06.02.23
 EQS-CMS: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
mehr Nachrichten