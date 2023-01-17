SMI 11'402 -0.3%  SPI 14'640 -0.3%  Dow 33'923 -1.1%  DAX 15'187 0.4%  Euro 0.9943 -0.8%  EStoxx50 4'174 0.4%  Gold 1'908 -0.4%  Bitcoin 19'483 -0.6%  Dollar 0.9220 -0.4%  Öl 85.6 1.8% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
NASDAQ-Wert Apple-Aktie im Plus: Neues MacBook Pro angekündigt
Anleger aufgepasst: Stolpersteine und Fallstricke beim Kauf von NFTs
United Internet-Aktie gesucht: United Internet plant IPO der Webhosting-Tochter Ionos noch für das erste Quartal
Nestlé-Aktie in Rot: Nestlé Deutschland bekommt neuen Chef
ETH-Ökonom: Die Schweiz entgeht einer Rezession
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis

DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung Aktie [Valor: 44543268 / ISIN: DE000A2NBVD5]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
17.01.2023 18:18:52

EQS-DD: DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG: Haron Holding S.A., buy

DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung
9.65 EUR -0.62%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

17.01.2023 / 18:17 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: Haron Holding S.A.

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Luca
Last name(s): Pesarini
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG

b) LEI
391200ANZU0I8BNOGO03 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2NBVD5

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
















Price(s) Volume(s)
9.00 EUR 656064.00 EUR
8.90 EUR 1299.40 EUR
8.94 EUR 3576.00 EUR
8.95 EUR 4976.20 EUR
8.99 EUR 9385.56 EUR
8.80 EUR 22008.80 EUR
8.79 EUR 10187.61 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
8.99 EUR 707497.57 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
13/01/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


17.01.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG
Reuterweg 47
60323 Frankfurt/Main
Germany
Internet: www.deutsche-familienversicherung.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




80491  17.01.2023 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1537311&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten