EQS-DD: DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG: Dr. Bettina Hornung, buy

01.09.2023 / 21:20 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: Dr. First name: Bettina Last name(s): Hornung





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG

b) LEI

391200ANZU0I8BNOGO03

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A2NBVD5





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



7.48 EUR 2992.00 EUR



7.48 EUR 3964.40 EUR



7.48 EUR 2992.00 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



7.48 EUR 9948.40 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

30/08/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: Tradegate MIC: XGAT





