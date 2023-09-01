Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
01.09.2023 21:21:10

EQS-DD: DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG: Dr. Bettina Hornung, buy

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

01.09.2023 / 21:20 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Bettina
Last name(s): Hornung

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG

b) LEI
391200ANZU0I8BNOGO03 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2NBVD5

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)








Price(s) Volume(s)
7.48 EUR 2992.00 EUR
7.48 EUR 3964.40 EUR
7.48 EUR 2992.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
7.48 EUR 9948.40 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
30/08/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Tradegate
MIC: XGAT


01.09.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG
Reuterweg 47
60323 Frankfurt/Main
Germany
Internet: www.deutsche-familienversicherung.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




85579  01.09.2023 CET/CEST



