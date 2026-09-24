DEUTZ Aktie 338580 / DE0006305006
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24.09.2026 14:15:57
EQS-DD: Deutz AG: Dr. Dietmar Voggenreiter, buy
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
24.09.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|DEUTZ AG
|Ottostrasse 1
|51149 Köln (Porz-Eil)
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.deutz.com
|LEI Code:
|5299005DETTV58V2PP63
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
107228 24.09.2026 CET/CEST
Trading Signals: On Holding - Ein explosiver Antritt
Der Sportartikelhersteller steigt in das Fussballgeschäft ein und setzt sich ehrgeizige Wachstumsziele. Nach diesen News hat die On-Aktie einen Sprint gestartet, der durchaus noch weitergehen könnte.Weiterlesen!
Nachrichten zu DEUTZ AG
|
14:15
|EQS-DD: Deutz AG: Dr. Dietmar Voggenreiter, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
14:15
|EQS-DD: Deutz AG: Dr. Dietmar Voggenreiter, buy (EQS Group)
|
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