Deutsche Telekom Aktie [Valor: 1026592 / ISIN: DE0005557508]
19.06.2024 23:55:53

EQS-DD: Deutsche Telekom AG: Tom Langheim, sell

Deutsche Telekom
21.68 CHF 0.36%
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

19.06.2024 / 23:55 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Tom
Last name(s): Langheim

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Thorsten
Last name(s): Langheim
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Deutsche Telekom AG

b) LEI
549300V9QSIG4WX4GJ96 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005557508

b) Nature of the transaction


Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)








Price(s) Volume(s)
22.56 EUR 29328.00 EUR
22.52 EUR 14592.96 EUR
22.52 EUR 56232.44 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
22.5316985 EUR 100153.40 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
17/06/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Tradegate
MIC: TGAT


19.06.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Deutsche Telekom AG
Friedrich Ebert Allee 140
53113 Bonn
Germany
Internet: www.telekom.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




92551  19.06.2024 CET/CEST



