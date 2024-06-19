EQS-DD: Deutsche Telekom AG: Tom Langheim, sell



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



19.06.2024 / 23:55 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Tom Last name(s): Langheim





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Thorsten Last name(s): Langheim Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Deutsche Telekom AG

b) LEI

549300V9QSIG4WX4GJ96

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE0005557508





b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



22.56 EUR 29328.00 EUR



22.52 EUR 14592.96 EUR



22.52 EUR 56232.44 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



22.5316985 EUR 100153.40 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

17/06/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: Tradegate MIC: TGAT





