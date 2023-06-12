|
12.06.2023 20:05:48
EQS-DD: Deutsche Telekom AG: Thorsten Langheim, Purchase of 100,000 call options on shares in Deutsche Telekom AG with an end date on Dec. 16, 2026 and a strike price of EUR 25.
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Amendment
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
12.06.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Telekom AG
|Friedrich Ebert Allee 140
|53113 Bonn
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.telekom.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
83779 12.06.2023 CET/CEST
