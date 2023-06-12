EQS-DD: Deutsche Telekom AG: Thorsten Langheim, Purchase of 100,000 call options on shares in Deutsche Telekom AG with an end date on 2027/12/15 and a strike price of EUR 25.



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



12.06.2023 / 20:05 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Thorsten Last name(s): Langheim





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Amendment

In notif. 2023/6/5 11.45pm, the report erroneously referred to a knock out instrument.Correctly it has to read: Call option with a strike price of EUR25 and expiry date of 2027/12/15 ISIN DE000HG7S8V8

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Deutsche Telekom AG

b) LEI

549300V9QSIG4WX4GJ96

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Derivative



ISIN: DE000HG7S8V8





b) Nature of the transaction

Purchase of 100,000 call options on shares in Deutsche Telekom AG with an end date on 2027/12/15 and a strike price of EUR 25.





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



0.13 EUR 13000.00 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



0.13 EUR 13000.00 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

05/06/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





a) Namea) Position / statusb) Amendmenta) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

12.06.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com





