Deutsche Telekom Aktie [Valor: 1026592 / ISIN: DE0005557508]
12.06.2023 20:05:51

EQS-DD: Deutsche Telekom AG: Thorsten Langheim, Purchase of 100,000 call options on shares in Deutsche Telekom AG with an end date on 2027/12/15 and a strike price of EUR 25.

Deutsche Telekom
18.54 CHF 0.66%
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

12.06.2023 / 20:05 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Thorsten
Last name(s): Langheim

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Amendment
In notif. 2023/6/5 11.45pm, the report erroneously referred to a knock out instrument.Correctly it has to read: Call option with a strike price of EUR25 and expiry date of 2027/12/15 ISIN DE000HG7S8V8

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Deutsche Telekom AG

b) LEI
549300V9QSIG4WX4GJ96 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Derivative
ISIN: DE000HG7S8V8

b) Nature of the transaction


Purchase of 100,000 call options on shares in Deutsche Telekom AG with an end date on 2027/12/15 and a strike price of EUR 25.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
0.13 EUR 13000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
0.13 EUR 13000.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
05/06/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


12.06.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Telekom AG
Friedrich Ebert Allee 140
53113 Bonn
Germany
Internet: www.telekom.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




83783  12.06.2023 CET/CEST



What is the present state of gold demand and the situation regarding its deployment? Additionally, how do elevated inflation rates impact businesses involved in gold mining?

Brian Martin, the Senior Vice President of Corporate Development at OceanaGold, will address these inquiries in today’s expert interview conducted by Georg Zimmermann from BX Swiss.

In-Demand Gold: Insights into the Present Market Landscape | BX Swiss TV

