17.12.2025 16:35:07

EQS-DD: Deutsche Telekom AG: Petra Steffi Kreusel, sell

Deutsche Telekom
25.14 CHF 0.68%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

17.12.2025 / 16:33 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Petra Steffi
Last name(s): Kreusel

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Deutsche Telekom AG

b) LEI
549300V9QSIG4WX4GJ96 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005557508

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
26.68 EUR 47,917.28 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
26.68 EUR 47,917.28 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
16/12/2025; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: xetra
MIC: XETR


Language: English
Company: Deutsche Telekom AG
Friedrich Ebert Allee 140
53113 Bonn
Germany
Internet: www.telekom.com



 
