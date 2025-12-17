Deutsche Telekom Aktie 1026592 / DE0005557508
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Orderbuch
|Analysen
|Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
News + Analysen
Fundamental
zugeh. Wertpapiere
|
17.12.2025 16:35:07
EQS-DD: Deutsche Telekom AG: Petra Steffi Kreusel, sell
Deutsche Telekom
25.14 CHF 0.68%
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
17.12.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Telekom AG
|Friedrich Ebert Allee 140
|53113 Bonn
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.telekom.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
102546 17.12.2025 CET/CEST
Nachrichten zu Deutsche Telekom AG
|
16:35
|EQS-DD: Deutsche Telekom AG: Petra Steffi Kreusel, sell (EQS Group)
|
16:35
|EQS-DD: Deutsche Telekom AG: Petra Steffi Kreusel, Verkauf (EQS Group)
|
15:58
|Pluszeichen in Frankfurt: TecDAX klettert (finanzen.ch)
|
12:26