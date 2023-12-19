Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Deutsche Telekom Aktie [Valor: 1026592 / ISIN: DE0005557508]
19.12.2023 23:01:49

EQS-DD: Deutsche Telekom AG: Maria Talea Langheim, Received a donation of 13,850 Deutsche Telekom shares from a person closely related to the reporting party.

Deutsche Telekom
20.27 CHF -0.96%
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

19.12.2023 / 23:01 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Maria Talea
Last name(s): Langheim

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Thorsten
Last name(s): Langheim
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Deutsche Telekom AG

b) LEI
549300V9QSIG4WX4GJ96 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005557508

b) Nature of the transaction


Received a donation of 13,850 Deutsche Telekom shares from a person closely related to the reporting party.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
14/12/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


19.12.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Deutsche Telekom AG
Friedrich Ebert Allee 140
53113 Bonn
Germany
Internet: www.telekom.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




88171  19.12.2023 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1800585&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

