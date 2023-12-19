|
19.12.2023 23:01:49
EQS-DD: Deutsche Telekom AG: Maria Talea Langheim, Received a donation of 13,850 Deutsche Telekom shares from a person closely related to the reporting party.
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
19.12.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Telekom AG
|Friedrich Ebert Allee 140
|53113 Bonn
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.telekom.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
88171 19.12.2023 CET/CEST
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles
|Basiswert
|Valor
|Fälligkeitstag
|Maximale Rendite p.a.
|Deutsche Telekom / SAP / Siemens
|124057869
|20.01.2025
|9.18 %
|Allianz SE / Deutsche Telekom AG
|128210090
|28.07.2025
|8.18 %
|Allianz SE / Carrefour S.A. / Deutsche Telekom AG
|125112474
|17.04.2025
|7.87 %
Nachrichten zu Deutsche Telekom AG
Analysen zu Deutsche Telekom AG
|15.12.23
|Deutsche Telekom Buy
|UBS AG
|07.12.23
|Deutsche Telekom Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|04.12.23
|Deutsche Telekom Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|04.12.23
|Deutsche Telekom Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.12.23
|Deutsche Telekom Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15.12.23
|Deutsche Telekom Buy
|UBS AG
|07.12.23
|Deutsche Telekom Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|04.12.23
|Deutsche Telekom Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|04.12.23
|Deutsche Telekom Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.12.23
|Deutsche Telekom Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15.12.23
|Deutsche Telekom Buy
|UBS AG
|07.12.23
|Deutsche Telekom Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|04.12.23
|Deutsche Telekom Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|04.12.23
|Deutsche Telekom Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.12.23
|Deutsche Telekom Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Adobe & Wolters Kluwer mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt: Transdigm, West Pharmaceuticals & Synopsys
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
|14.12.23
|Schroders: Schroders Economics Lens Q4 2023
|13.12.23
|Schroders: Is China’s power sector on track to meet decarbonisation goals?
|08.12.23
|Schroders: Outlook 2024: Swiss stock market
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAnleger leicht optimistisch: US-Börsen schliessen nach neuen Rekorden mit Gewinnen -- SMI letztlich stabil -- DAX schliesst mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen gehen uneinheitlich in den Feierabend
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Dienstag wenig bewegt. In Deutschland ging es unterdessen leicht nach oben. An der Wall Street wurden am Dienstag Gewinne beobachtet. In Asien fanden die Märkte keinen gemeinsamen Weg.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}