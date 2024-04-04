Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Deutsche Telekom Aktie [Valor: 1026592 / ISIN: DE0005557508]
04.04.2024 18:30:58

EQS-DD: Deutsche Telekom AG: Dr. Feri Abolhassan Pur-Moghaddam, Transfer of 12,800 shares at no extra cost under Deutsche Telekom AG's Share Matching Plan.

Deutsche Telekom
22.04 CHF -0.02%
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

04.04.2024 / 18:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Feri
Last name(s): Abolhassan Pur-Moghaddam

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Deutsche Telekom AG

b) LEI
549300V9QSIG4WX4GJ96 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005557508

b) Nature of the transaction


Transfer of 12,800 shares at no extra cost under Deutsche Telekom AG's Share Matching Plan.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
03/04/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


04.04.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Deutsche Telekom AG
Friedrich Ebert Allee 140
53113 Bonn
Germany
Internet: www.telekom.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




90801  04.04.2024 CET/CEST



