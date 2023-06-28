Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Deutsche Telekom Aktie [Valor: 1026592 / ISIN: DE0005557508]
28.06.2023 10:28:49

EQS-DD: Deutsche Telekom AG: Dr. Christian Peter Illek, Transfer of 26.000 shares at no extra cost under Deutsche Telekom AG's Share Matching Plan for members of the Board of Management.

Deutsche Telekom
19.40 CHF 1.75%
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

28.06.2023 / 10:27 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Christian Peter
Last name(s): Illek

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Deutsche Telekom AG

b) LEI
549300V9QSIG4WX4GJ96 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005557508

b) Nature of the transaction


Transfer of 26.000 shares at no extra cost under Deutsche Telekom AG's Share Matching Plan for members of the Board of Management.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
27/06/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


28.06.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Telekom AG
Friedrich Ebert Allee 140
53113 Bonn
Germany
Internet: www.telekom.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




84299  28.06.2023 CET/CEST



