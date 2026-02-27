Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
27.02.2026 18:14:09

EQS-DD: Deutsche Telekom AG: Dr. Christian Peter Illek, sell

Deutsche Telekom
31.03 CHF 0.18%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

27.02.2026 / 18:13 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Christian Peter
Last name(s): Illek

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Deutsche Telekom AG

b) LEI
549300V9QSIG4WX4GJ96 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005557508

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
33.80 EUR 408,067.40 EUR
33.80 EUR 2,867,017.40 EUR
33.80 EUR 4,529.20 EUR
33.80 EUR 100,386.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
33.8000 EUR 3,380,000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
26/02/2026; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: xetra
MIC: XETR


27.02.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: Deutsche Telekom AG
Friedrich Ebert Allee 140
53113 Bonn
Germany
Internet: www.telekom.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




103456  27.02.2026 CET/CEST