EQS-DD: Deutsche Telekom AG: Dana Langheim, sell



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



06.01.2026 / 18:46 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Dana Last name(s): Langheim

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Thorsten Last name(s): Langheim Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Deutsche Telekom AG

b) LEI

549300V9QSIG4WX4GJ96

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0005557508

b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 27.80 EUR 194,600.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 27.80 EUR 194,600.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

02/01/2026; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: xetra MIC: XETR

