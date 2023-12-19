|
19.12.2023 23:01:53
EQS-DD: Deutsche Telekom AG: Dana Amelie Langheim, Received a donation of 13,850 Deutsche Telekom shares from a person closely related to the reporting party.
Deutsche Telekom
20.27 CHF -0.96%
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Telekom AG
|Friedrich Ebert Allee 140
|53113 Bonn
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.telekom.com
|
88169 19.12.2023 CET/CEST
