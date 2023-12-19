Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'146 -0.1%  SPI 14'579 -0.2%  Dow 37'558 0.7%  DAX 16'744 0.6%  Euro 0.9450 -0.3%  EStoxx50 4'535 0.3%  Gold 2'040 0.7%  Bitcoin 36'432 -1.5%  Dollar 0.8602 -0.8%  Öl 79.4 1.7% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526Sandoz124359842Swiss Re12688156ABB1222171Zurich Insurance1107539Lonza1384101DocMorris4261528Sika41879292Tesla11448018Holcim1221405BACHEM117649372
Top News
Börse New York in Grün: NASDAQ 100 zum Handelsende auf grünem Terrain
Pluszeichen in New York: Börsianer lassen S&P 500 schlussendlich steigen
Handel in New York: NASDAQ Composite legt letztendlich zu
Börse New York in Grün: Dow Jones schlussendlich fester
Stifel-Analyst Gengaro optimistisch für den Tesla-Konkurrenten Rivian
Suche...
Krypto kaufen

Deutsche Telekom Aktie [Valor: 1026592 / ISIN: DE0005557508]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
19.12.2023 23:01:53

EQS-DD: Deutsche Telekom AG: Dana Amelie Langheim, Received a donation of 13,850 Deutsche Telekom shares from a person closely related to the reporting party.

finanzen.net zero Deutsche Telekom-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Deutsche Telekom
20.27 CHF -0.96%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

19.12.2023 / 23:01 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Dana Amelie
Last name(s): Langheim

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Thorsten
Last name(s): Langheim
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Deutsche Telekom AG

b) LEI
549300V9QSIG4WX4GJ96 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005557508

b) Nature of the transaction


Received a donation of 13,850 Deutsche Telekom shares from a person closely related to the reporting party.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
14/12/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


19.12.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Deutsche Telekom AG
Friedrich Ebert Allee 140
53113 Bonn
Germany
Internet: www.telekom.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




88169  19.12.2023 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1800583&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Deutsche Telekom AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
23:02
 EQS-DD: Deutsche Telekom AG: Thorsten Langheim, Transfer of 41,550 Deutsche Telekom shares as gifts to persons closely related to the reporting party. This results in the following distribution: ... (EQS Group)
23:02
 EQS-DD: Deutsche Telekom AG: Thorsten Langheim, Zuwendung von 41.550 Deutsche Telekom Aktien an in enger Beziehung zum Meldepflichtigen stehende Personen. Es werden jeweils 13.850 Deutsche ... (EQS Group)
23:01
 EQS-DD: Deutsche Telekom AG: Tom Noah Langheim, Received a donation of 13,850 Deutsche Telekom shares from a person closely related to the reporting party. (EQS Group)
23:01
 EQS-DD: Deutsche Telekom AG: Tom Noah Langheim, Erhaltene Zuwendung von 13.850 Deutsche Telekom Aktien von einer in enger Beziehung zum Meldepflichtigen stehenden Person. (EQS Group)
23:01
 EQS-DD: Deutsche Telekom AG: Dana Amelie Langheim, Received a donation of 13,850 Deutsche Telekom shares from a person closely related to the reporting party. (EQS Group)
23:01
 EQS-DD: Deutsche Telekom AG: Dana Amelie Langheim, Erhaltene Zuwendung von 13.850 Deutsche Telekom Aktien von einer in enger Beziehung zum Meldepflichtigen stehenden Person. (EQS Group)
23:01
 EQS-DD: Deutsche Telekom AG: Maria Talea Langheim, Received a donation of 13,850 Deutsche Telekom shares from a person closely related to the reporting party. (EQS Group)
23:01
 EQS-DD: Deutsche Telekom AG: Maria Talea Langheim, Erhaltene Zuwendung von 13.850 Deutsche Telekom Aktien von einer in enger Beziehung zum Meldepflichtigen stehenden Person. (EQS Group)
mehr Nachrichten