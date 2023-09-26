EQS-DD: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Dr. Thomas Gutschlag, Acceptance of the exchange offer published in the Federal Gazette on 30.08.2023.

Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'963 -0.5%  SPI 14'349 -0.7%  Dow 33'637 -1.1%  DAX 15'256 -1.0%  Euro 0.9669 0.1%  EStoxx50 4'129 -0.9%  Gold 1'901 -0.8%  Bitcoin 23'951 -0.2%  Dollar 0.9147 0.3%  Öl 94.0 0.6% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Tesla11448018Lonza1384101Idorsia36346343Richemont21048333Holcim1221405Swatch1225515Santhera Pharmaceuticals127602882NVIDIA994529
Top News
Zweiklassengesellschaft: Credit Suisse-Angestellte befürchten unfaire Behandlung bei Eingliederung in die UBS
Ausblick: Hennes & Mauritz (H&M) stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor
Neues "Sell"-Feature: MetaMask führt neue Verkaufsfunktion in Wallet ein
IEA-Chef mit Blick auf Öl, Gas und Kohle: Das fossile Zeitalter steuert auf historischen Wendepunkt zu
Schwacher Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ 100 in Rot
Suche...
Krypto kaufen

Deutsche Rohstoff Aktie [Valor: 4651763 / ISIN: DE000A0XYG76]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
26.09.2023 19:30:55

EQS-DD: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Dr. Thomas Gutschlag, Acceptance of the exchange offer published in the Federal Gazette on 30.08.2023.

Deutsche Rohstoff
24.61 CHF -26.91%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

26.09.2023 / 19:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Thomas
Last name(s): Gutschlag

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Deutsche Rohstoff AG

b) LEI
529900NNSQCX28FWBW79 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Debt instrument
ISIN: DE000A3510K1

b) Nature of the transaction


Acceptance of the exchange offer published in the Federal Gazette on 30.08.2023.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
1000.00 EUR 250000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
1000.0000 EUR 250000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
25/09/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


26.09.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Deutsche Rohstoff AG
Q7, 24
68161 Mannheim
Germany
Internet: www.rohstoff.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




86037  26.09.2023 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1734985&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Deutsche Rohstoff AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Deutsche Rohstoff AG

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Arista Networks, McKesson & Nextera Energy mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt: Arista Networks, McKesson & Nextera Energy inklusive Rebalancing

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Arista Networks, McKesson & Nextera Energy mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

15:18 Julius Bär: 10.00% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf BASF SE
15:15 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 11.00% Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible Logitech, Lonza, Swatch
14:02 Softwarehersteller MicroStrategy besitzt nun rund 158.245 Bitcoins
09:48 SMI schlägt sich wacker
09:39 Marktüberblick: Anleiherenditen setzen Höhenflug fort
07:00 Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Arista Networks, McKesson & Nextera Energy mit François Bloch
25.09.23 UBS KeyInvest: Comeback der Zinssorgen
25.09.23 Investieren Sie in Kunst: Dalís "The Mill Tower, 1977" wird am 28.09. bei Splint Invest angeboten. Historische Rendite: 29%. Seien Sie der Erste, der in ein Dalí-Werk bei uns investiert!
25.09.23 Uran-Industrie – eine Renaissance?
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'431.49 19.08 3VSSMU
Short 11'657.43 13.71 GXSSMU
Short 12'084.49 8.88 A1SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 10'963.29 26.09.2023 17:30:00
Long 10'514.44 19.25 ANSSMU
Long 10'291.91 13.89 A9SSMU
Long 9'827.23 8.99 5SSM2U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Novartis-Aktie fester: Moody's nimmt Novartis-Tochter Sandoz mit "Baa2"-Bewertung auf - Abspaltungstermin bestätigt - Erfolgreiche Krebsstudie
Novartis-Aktie gewinnt: Novartis-Tochter Sandoz hat EU-Zulassung für MS-Biosimilar Tyruko erhalten
NEL ASA Aktie News: NEL ASA mit herben Abschlägen am Mittag
Hedgefonds-Chef für NEL-Aktie, Plug Power-Aktie & Co. wenig optimistisch: Wasserstoff-Shorts aufgebaut
Läderach-CEO kämpft um Reputation seiner Firma
Swatch-Aktie verliert: Umsatzziel für 2023 hängt laut CEO vom Schweizer Franken ab
Marktexperte Michael Lee: Darum könnte der Goldpreis in drei Jahren bei 5'000 US-Dollar liegen
NEL ASA Aktie News: Anleger schicken NEL ASA am Vormittag tief südwärts
Kinarus-Aktie 90 Prozent im Minus: Kinarus meldet Konkurs an
Neue Höchststände möglich: Was laut Bank of America-Analysten für eine Fortsetzung des Bullenmarkts spricht

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit