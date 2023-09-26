EQS-DD: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Dr. Thomas Gutschlag, Acceptance of the exchange offer published in the Federal Gazette on 30.08.2023.



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



26.09.2023 / 19:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: Dr. First name: Thomas Last name(s): Gutschlag





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Deutsche Rohstoff AG

b) LEI

529900NNSQCX28FWBW79

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Debt instrument



ISIN: DE000A3510K1





b) Nature of the transaction

Acceptance of the exchange offer published in the Federal Gazette on 30.08.2023.





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



1000.00 EUR 250000.00 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



1000.0000 EUR 250000.0000 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

25/09/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

Anzeige Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in % Tesla Inc. 128211040 59.00 % 14.00 % Arm Holdings 128211039 55.00 % 14.00 % Temenos AG / VAT Group 128211041 56.00 % 13.00 % 26.09.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com





