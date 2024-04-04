|
04.04.2024 15:15:47
EQS-DD: Deutsche Post AG: Pablo Ciano, Sale of 841.2711 shares for the settlement of taxes and levy liabilities in connection with the participation in an employee share offering (share matching ...
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
04.04.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Post AG
|Charles-de-Gaulle-Straße 20
|53113 Bonn
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.group.dhl.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
90779 04.04.2024 CET/CEST
