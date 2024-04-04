EQS-DD: Deutsche Post AG: Pablo Ciano, Sale of 841.2711 shares for the settlement of taxes and levy liabilities in connection with the participation in an employee share offering (share matching ...

Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’668 0.4%  SPI 15’339 0.3%  Dow 39’264 0.4%  DAX 18’395 0.2%  Euro 0.9831 0.5%  EStoxx50 5’078 0.2%  Gold 2’287 -0.6%  Bitcoin 60’966 2.2%  Dollar 0.9039 0.1%  Öl 89.3 -0.3% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Roche1203204Sandoz124359842Swiss Re12688156Lonza1384101Nestlé3886335Idorsia36346343Zurich Insurance1107539Swatch1225515DocMorris4261528Holcim1221405ABB1222171Bergbahnen Engelberg-Truebsee-Titlis52704495
Top News
Basilea-Aktie klettert zweistellig: Basilea erhält US-Zulassung für Antibiotikum Ceftobiprol
RENK-Aktie: Das sind die Analysten-Einstufungen des vergangenen Monats
Züblin-Aktie gefragt, SPS-Aktie schwächer: Philippe Brändle wird neuer CEO - SPS braucht neuen CFO
Underperform für Nestlé-Aktie nach Jefferies & Company Inc.-Analyse
Richemont-Analyse: Buy-Bewertung für Richemont-Aktie von Jefferies & Company Inc.
Suche...
Krypto kaufen

DHL Group Aktie [Valor: 1124244 / ISIN: DE0005552004]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
04.04.2024 15:15:47

EQS-DD: Deutsche Post AG: Pablo Ciano, Sale of 841.2711 shares for the settlement of taxes and levy liabilities in connection with the participation in an employee share offering (share matching ...

finanzen.net zero DHL Group-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

DHL Group
38.40 CHF -1.23%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

04.04.2024 / 15:14 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Pablo
Last name(s): Ciano

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Deutsche Post AG

b) LEI
8ER8GIG7CSMVD8VUFE78 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005552004

b) Nature of the transaction




Sale of 841.2711 shares for the settlement of taxes and levy liabilities in connection with the participation in an employee share offering (share matching scheme).
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
39.4525 EUR 33190.2540 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
39.4525 EUR 33190.2540 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
03/04/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


04.04.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Deutsche Post AG
Charles-de-Gaulle-Straße 20
53113 Bonn
Germany
Internet: www.group.dhl.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




90779  04.04.2024 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1873423&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
28.03.24 DHL Group Hold Deutsche Bank AG
22.03.24 DHL Group Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
14.03.24 DHL Group Overweight Barclays Capital
12.03.24 DHL Group Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
11.03.24 DHL Group Neutral UBS AG
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Fallen Angels: Abgestürzte Aktien – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

In unserer heutigen Folge spricht Tim Schäfer im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG über 3 abgestürzte Aktien:

❓Boeing
❓Pfizer
❓Albemarle

Gibt es bei diesen Aktien strukturelle Problem oder was sind die Gründe für die Kurseinbrüche?

In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Fallen Angels: Abgestürzte Aktien – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

11:47 Tesla – was ist da los?
11:26 UBS KeyInvest: Weltraumwirtschaft - Ein starker Start/ Adidas - In der Offensive
09:21 Marktüberblick: Banken gesucht
09:02 SMI mit verhaltener Reaktion
07:00 Fallen Angels: Abgestürzte Aktien – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
01:00 Japan Exits Negative Rates, Nikkei 225 Rallies
03.04.24 DAX 40 Ausblick: EU-Inflation lässt nach – Anleger hoffen auf Zinssenkungen in Eurozone
02.04.24 Julius Bär: 10.25% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Cie Financiere Richemont SA
02.04.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 6.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Nestlé, Sika, Swiss Life, Swisscom
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’106.85 19.52 5DSSMU
Short 12’341.49 13.94 20SSMU
Short 12’860.46 8.61 OGSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11’665.26 04.04.2024 15:42:40
Long 11’180.00 19.07
Long 10’899.94 13.94 SSRM2U
Long 10’431.48 8.97 SSPM4U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Meyer Burger-Aktie bricht zweistellig ein: Kapitalerhöhung abgeschlossen
Standard Chartered mit Mega-Prognose für Bitcoin: Diese Marke soll BTC bis 2025 erreichen
Swiss Re-Aktie in Rot: Swiss Re erhält neuen CEO
UBS will bis April 2026 Aktien im Milliardenwert zurückkaufen - UBS-Aktie stabil
Rheinmetall-Aktie steigt auf Rekordhoch: Neuer Grossauftrag von der Bundeswehr
KI-Aktien neben NVIDIA: Sind Titel von Palantir oder Snowflake die bessere Wahl?
So schätzen die Analysten die Zukunft der Evonik-Aktie ein
Auslieferungszahlen enttäuschen: Tesla-Bär sieht Kurssturz auf 14 US-Dollar je Aktie voraus
Rheinmetall- und RENK-Aktien im Fokus: NATO-Generalsekretär will Unterstützung für Ukraine ausweiten
Warum der Eurokurs zum US-Dollar und Franken zulegt

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten