EQS-DD: Deutsche Post AG: Jörg von Dosky, Sale of 659.5179 shares for the settlement of taxes and levy liabilities in connection with the participation in an employee share offering (share ...



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



08.04.2026 / 14:41 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Jörg Last name(s): von Dosky

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Deutsche Post AG

b) LEI

8ER8GIG7CSMVD8VUFE78

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0005552004

b) Nature of the transaction

Sale of 659.5179 shares for the settlement of taxes and levy liabilities in connection with the participation in an employee share offering (share matching scheme). Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 45.949005 EUR 30,304.1913 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 45.9490 EUR 30,304.1913 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

02/04/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Cboe Europe - DXE Periodic (NL) MIC: BEUP

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

08.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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