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DHL Group Aktie 1124244 / DE0005552004

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08.04.2026 14:43:13

EQS-DD: Deutsche Post AG: Jörg von Dosky, Sale of 659.5179 shares for the settlement of taxes and levy liabilities in connection with the participation in an employee share offering (share ...

DHL Group
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Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

08.04.2026 / 14:41 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Jörg
Last name(s): von Dosky

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Deutsche Post AG

b) LEI
8ER8GIG7CSMVD8VUFE78 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005552004

b) Nature of the transaction
Sale of 659.5179 shares for the settlement of taxes and levy liabilities in connection with the participation in an employee share offering (share matching scheme).
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
45.949005 EUR 30,304.1913 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
45.9490 EUR 30,304.1913 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
02/04/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Cboe Europe - DXE Periodic (NL)
MIC: BEUP


08.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: Deutsche Post AG
Charles-de-Gaulle-Strasse 20
53113 Bonn
Germany
Internet: www.group.dhl.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




104224  08.04.2026 CET/CEST





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