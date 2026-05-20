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DHL Group Aktie 1124244 / DE0005552004

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20.05.2026 11:47:40

EQS-DD: Deutsche Post AG: Dr. Hans-Ulrich Engel, buy

DHL Group
43.45 CHF 0.82%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

20.05.2026 / 11:46 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Hans-Ulrich
Last name(s): Engel

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Deutsche Post AG

b) LEI
8ER8GIG7CSMVD8VUFE78 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005552004

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
47.0000 EUR 99,640.0000 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
47.0000 EUR 99,640.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
19/05/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Tradegate
MIC: TGAT


20.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: Deutsche Post AG
Charles-de-Gaulle-Strasse 20
53113 Bonn
Germany
Internet: www.group.dhl.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




105006  20.05.2026 CET/CEST





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