|
13.03.2025 13:46:03
EQS-DD: Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Dieter Vranckx, buy
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
13.03.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Lufthansa AG
|Venloer Str. 151-153
|50672 Cologne
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.lufthansagroup.com/investor-relations
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
97428 13.03.2025 CET/CEST
Nachrichten zu Lufthansa AG
Analysen zu Lufthansa AG
|12.03.25
|Lufthansa Halten
|DZ BANK
|12.03.25
|Lufthansa Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|12.03.25
|Lufthansa Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|11.03.25
|Lufthansa Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|10.03.25
|Lufthansa Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|12.03.25
|Lufthansa Halten
|DZ BANK
|12.03.25
|Lufthansa Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|12.03.25
|Lufthansa Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|11.03.25
|Lufthansa Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|10.03.25
|Lufthansa Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|12.03.25
|Lufthansa Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|10.03.25
|Lufthansa Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|10.03.25
|Lufthansa Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|07.03.25
|Lufthansa Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|06.03.25
|Lufthansa Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|12.03.25
|Lufthansa Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|10.03.25
|Lufthansa Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.03.25
|Lufthansa Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.01.25
|Lufthansa Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.01.25
|Lufthansa Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.03.25
|Lufthansa Halten
|DZ BANK
|11.03.25
|Lufthansa Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|06.03.25
|Lufthansa Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|06.03.25
|Lufthansa Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|06.03.25
|Lufthansa Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets