Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’849 -0.2%  SPI 17’002 -0.2%  Dow 41’351 -0.2%  DAX 22’523 -0.7%  Euro 0.9575 -0.3%  EStoxx50 5’338 -0.4%  Gold 2’944 0.2%  Bitcoin 73’107 -1.1%  Dollar 0.8835 0.2%  Öl 70.7 -0.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335DocMorris4261528Novartis1200526Rheinmetall345850Swiss Re12688156Tesla11448018
Top News
Apple-Aktie leichter: Morgan Stanley-Analyst sieht zwei grosse Belastungsfaktoren für die Apple-Aktie
Adobe-Aktie unter Druck: Adobe verdoppelt Gewinn - Prognose sorgt aber für Enttäuschung
Henkel vz-Analyse: So bewertet Bernstein Research die Henkel vz-Aktie
Beiersdorf-Analyse: Bernstein Research verleiht Beiersdorf-Aktie Outperform in jüngster Analyse
K+S-Aktie dennoch auf Talfahrt: Ergebnis 2024 übertrifft Erwartungen
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus
Lufthansa Aktie [Valor: 667979 / ISIN: DE0008232125]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
Trading-Depot
>
13.03.2025 13:46:03

EQS-DD: Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Dieter Vranckx, buy

Lufthansa
6.97 CHF -4.02%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

13.03.2025 / 13:44 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Dieter
Last name(s): Vranckx

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Deutsche Lufthansa AG

b) LEI
529900PH63HYJ86ASW55 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0008232125

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
7.24 EUR 50680.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
7.24 EUR 50680.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
12/03/2025; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


13.03.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Deutsche Lufthansa AG
Venloer Str. 151-153
50672 Cologne
Germany
Internet: www.lufthansagroup.com/investor-relations



 
End of News EQS News Service




97428  13.03.2025 CET/CEST





Nachrichten zu Lufthansa AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Lufthansa AG

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
12.03.25 Lufthansa Halten DZ BANK
12.03.25 Lufthansa Outperform Bernstein Research
12.03.25 Lufthansa Underweight Barclays Capital
11.03.25 Lufthansa Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
10.03.25 Lufthansa Overweight Barclays Capital
mehr Analysen