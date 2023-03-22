EQS-DD: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG: Obotritia Capital KGaA, Pledge of 275,135 shares

SMI 10'841 0.5%  SPI 14'187 0.5%  Dow 32'579 0.1%  DAX 15'291 0.6%  Euro 0.9952 0.2%  EStoxx50 4'211 0.7%  Gold 1'949 0.4%  Bitcoin 26'234 1.1%  Dollar 0.9224 0.0%  Öl 75.5 0.6% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Ex-Roche-CEO Schwan nun Verwaltungsratspräsident: Darum dürfte die Roche-Inhaberfamilie die Neubesetzung begrüssen
UBS-Aktie niedriger: UBS plant Vertragsauflösung von Klein - UBS kauft eigene Anleihen zurück und will keine neuen Aktien ausgeben
Uber-Aktie deutlich tiefer: Niederländische Uber-Gesellschaft muss AHV-Beträge an Mitarbeiter zahlen
Alstom-Aktie im Minus: Stellenabbau bei Alstom in Deutschland vorerst abgewendet
Pierer-Aktie fester: Pierer Mobility will Vorstand erweitern - Neuer Finanzchef
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis

Deutsche Konsum REIT Aktie [Valor: 30710547 / ISIN: DE000A14KRD3]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
22.03.2023 15:35:48

EQS-DD: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG: Obotritia Capital KGaA, Pledge of 275,135 shares

Deutsche Konsum REIT
6.83 CHF -0.58%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

22.03.2023 / 15:35 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: Obotritia Capital KGaA

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Rolf
Last name(s): Elgeti
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG

b) LEI
529900QXC6TDASMCSU89 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A14KRD3

b) Nature of the transaction


Pledge of 275,135 shares

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
20/03/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


22.03.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG
August-Bebel-Straße 68
14482 Potsdam
Germany
Internet: www.deutsche-konsum.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




81887  22.03.2023 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1589431&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten