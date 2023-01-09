SMI 11'208 0.6%  SPI 14'371 0.7%  Dow 33'857 0.7%  DAX 14'790 1.2%  Euro 0.9859 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4'067 1.2%  Gold 1'872 0.4%  Bitcoin 15'832 0.1%  Dollar 0.9175 -1.1%  Öl 80.5 2.5% 
09.01.2023 16:30:54

EQS-DD: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG: Midgard Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH, buy

Deutsche Konsum REIT
7.14 CHF -1.50%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

09.01.2023 / 16:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: Midgard Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Rolf
Last name(s): Elgeti
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG

b) LEI
529900QXC6TDASMCSU89 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A14KRD3

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)














Price(s) Volume(s)
7.06 EUR 1299.04 EUR
7.06 EUR 1164.90 EUR
7.06 EUR 6417.54 EUR
7.06 EUR 1376.70 EUR
7.00 EUR 6286.00 EUR
7.10 EUR 29344.30 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
7.0772 EUR 45888.4800 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
09/01/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


Language: English
Company: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG
August-Bebel-Straße 68
14482 Potsdam
Germany
Internet: www.deutsche-konsum.de



 
