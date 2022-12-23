SMI 10'814 0.4%  SPI 13'820 0.3%  Dow 33'027 -1.1%  DAX 13'934 0.1%  Euro 0.9879 0.1%  EStoxx50 3'823 0.0%  Gold 1'798 0.4%  Bitcoin 15'685 0.1%  Dollar 0.9313 0.0%  Öl 82.5 1.0% 
Deutsche Konsum REIT Aktie [Valor: 30710547 / ISIN: DE000A14KRD3]
23.12.2022 10:30:53

EQS-DD: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG: Hampshire Foundation, Inc., Hampshire Foundation, Inc. has been transferred 3,491 shares from Westbourne Investments LP. Mr Cournoyer is a director of Hampshire ...

Deutsche Konsum REIT
7.53 CHF -1.13%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

23.12.2022 / 10:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: Hampshire Foundation, Inc.

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Nicholas Norman
Last name(s): Cournoyer
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG

b) LEI
529900QXC6TDASMCSU89 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A14KRD3

b) Nature of the transaction


Hampshire Foundation, Inc. has been transferred 3,491 shares from Westbourne Investments LP. Mr Cournoyer is a director of Hampshire Foundation, Inc. and a beneficiary of Westbourne Investments LP.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
20/12/2022; UTC5

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


23.12.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG
August-Bebel-Straße 68
14482 Potsdam
Germany
Internet: www.deutsche-konsum.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




80103  23.12.2022 CET/CEST







