Deutsche Beteiligungs Aktie [Valor: 21694560 / ISIN: DE000A1TNUT7]
15.12.2023 16:38:45

EQS-DD: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Melanie Wiese, Acquisition (in fulfilment of an employment contract-based investment obligation)

Deutsche Beteiligungs
40.81 CHF -4.30%
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

15.12.2023 / 16:37 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Melanie
Last name(s): Wiese

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Deutsche Beteiligungs AG

b) LEI
529900I88AOT7YXRMQ23 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1TNUT7

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition (in fulfilment of an employment contract-based investment obligation)

c) Price(s) and volume(s)






Price(s) Volume(s)
27.60 EUR 6624.00 EUR
27.75 EUR 96015.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
27.7403 EUR 102639.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
14/12/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Tradegate
MIC: XGAT


15.12.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG
Untermainanlage 1
60329 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Internet: www.dbag.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




88105  15.12.2023 CET/CEST



