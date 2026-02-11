Deutsche Bank Aktie 829257 / DE0005140008
11.02.2026 15:01:09
EQS-DD: Deutsche Bank AG: Juergen Toegel, buy
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
11.02.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Bank AG
|Taunusanlage 12
|60325 Frankfurt a. M.
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.db.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
103176 11.02.2026 CET/CEST
Nachrichten zu Deutsche Bank AG
|
15:01
|EQS-DD: Deutsche Bank AG: Juergen Toegel, buy (EQS Group)
|
15:01
|EQS-DD: Deutsche Bank AG: Juergen Toegel, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
12:29
|Deutsche Bank Aktie News: Deutsche Bank verliert am Mittag (finanzen.ch)
|
12:26
|Minuszeichen in Frankfurt: So steht der LUS-DAX mittags (finanzen.ch)
|
12:26
|Zurückhaltung in Frankfurt: DAX sackt am Mittag ab (finanzen.ch)
|
12:26
|Schwache Performance in Europa: Euro STOXX 50 mittags in der Verlustzone (finanzen.ch)
|
09:29
|Schwacher Handel in Europa: Euro STOXX 50 zum Handelsstart in Rot (finanzen.ch)
|
09:29
|Deutsche Bank Aktie News: Anleger schicken Deutsche Bank am Mittwochvormittag ins Plus (finanzen.ch)