11.02.2026 15:01:09

EQS-DD: Deutsche Bank AG: Juergen Toegel, buy

Deutsche Bank
28.39 CHF -2.52%
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

11.02.2026 / 15:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Juergen
Last name(s): Toegel

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Deutsche Bank AG

b) LEI
7LTWFZYICNSX8D621K86 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005140008

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
31.545 EUR 23,658.75 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
31.545 EUR 23,658.75 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
09/02/2026; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


11.02.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: Deutsche Bank AG
Taunusanlage 12
60325 Frankfurt a. M.
Germany
Internet: www.db.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




103176  11.02.2026 CET/CEST





